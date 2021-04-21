Richard P. Bentley Sells 15,170 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $761,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,773,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BSY opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

