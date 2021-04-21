Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €121.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.90 ($129.29).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €87.76 ($103.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €86.94 and its 200 day moving average is €82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -140.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

