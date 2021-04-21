RFG Advisory LLC Sells 166 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 427,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,107,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $255.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

