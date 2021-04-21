RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

GHY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,310. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

