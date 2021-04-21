RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,094. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

