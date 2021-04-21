RFG Advisory LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after purchasing an additional 934,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.81. 1,443,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.