Reviewing Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33

Nikola has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.24%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -6.14% -2.98% -1.85% Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $135.74 million 2.99 -$7.19 million ($0.14) -38.50 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Nikola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kandi Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Ltd. to jointly develop the EV market in China. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.