Reviewing CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) & Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEMIG and Summer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $6.32 billion 0.57 $792.38 million N/A N/A Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.19 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CEMIG and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 1 1 0 2.50 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEMIG presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 611.30%. Given CEMIG’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 7.60% 5.68% 1.83% Summer Energy -5.68% -260.15% -17.32%

Volatility and Risk

CEMIG has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CEMIG beats Summer Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

