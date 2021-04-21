Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 135 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Commerce Bancshares worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

