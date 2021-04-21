Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $2,161,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

NYSE WSM opened at $168.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day moving average of $124.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

