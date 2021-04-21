Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.43 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $144.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.