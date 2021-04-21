Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,072.23.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,306.45 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $394.50 and a one year high of $1,315.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,156.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,028.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

