Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $164.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

