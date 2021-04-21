Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,377 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

