Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.43% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,891,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after buying an additional 2,897,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,373,000 after buying an additional 384,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HR stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

