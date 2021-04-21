Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 109 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Amedisys worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

AMED opened at $281.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,382 shares of company stock worth $1,209,687 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

