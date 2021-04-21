Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amcor plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

AMCR opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Amcor has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

