Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Orient Overseas (International) Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orient Overseas (International) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will earn $11.95 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

OROVY stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $6.793 dividend. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

