Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.
