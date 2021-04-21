Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

In other news, CEO Richard Macpherson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

