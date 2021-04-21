Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $654,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.