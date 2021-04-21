Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Repsol stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

