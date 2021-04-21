Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,776.15

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,776.15 ($23.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($25.24). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,917.50 ($25.05), with a volume of 3,513,539 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REL. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,807.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,776.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.37%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

