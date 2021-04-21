Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

