Reg H. Hankey Purchases 20,000 Shares of Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Reg H. Hankey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76).
LON:PTD opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. Pittards plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About Pittards
