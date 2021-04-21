Reg H. Hankey Purchases 20,000 Shares of Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Reg H. Hankey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76).

LON:PTD opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. Pittards plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, UK and Ethiopia. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

