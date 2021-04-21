RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $0.85 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$50.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

