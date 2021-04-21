Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

