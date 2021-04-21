Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Down 2.3%

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 12,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 501,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,159,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,667,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after buying an additional 441,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after buying an additional 101,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

