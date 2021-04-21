Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,972 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $566.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

