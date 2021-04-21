Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 142.18% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

VFF opened at C$13.42 on Monday. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 56.39.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

