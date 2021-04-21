Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 142.18% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
VFF opened at C$13.42 on Monday. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 56.39.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.