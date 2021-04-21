Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CrossAmerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of CAPL opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $742.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

