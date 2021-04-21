Raymond James Reiterates C$2.50 Price Target for Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) received a C$2.50 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

TSE:ROXG opened at C$1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.58 million and a PE ratio of 31.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

