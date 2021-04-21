Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $290.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT stock opened at $231.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.