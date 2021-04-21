Raymond James Analysts Give Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) a C$7.00 Price Target

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) has been given a C$7.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CIA stock opened at C$6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.69. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$1.61 and a 12 month high of C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

