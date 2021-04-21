Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.52. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Range Resources shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 66,481 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,849 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

