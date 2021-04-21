Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.15 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

