Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.69. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Radian Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

