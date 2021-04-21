Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of QUIS stock opened at C$1.47 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
