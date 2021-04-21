Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of QUIS stock opened at C$1.47 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

