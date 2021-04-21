Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 12,200 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,534.59.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$48,752.00.

QTRH stock opened at C$2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

