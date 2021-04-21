Quant Market Cap Achieves $480.49 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.80 or 0.00072260 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $480.49 million and $12.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003082 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.