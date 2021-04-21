Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245,393 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,126,814.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 256,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,992.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 28,750 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $710,412.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 234,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,381. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $888.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

