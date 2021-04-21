Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Quad/Graphics worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 92,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.