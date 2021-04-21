Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Qiwi has raised its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years. Qiwi has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Qiwi to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get Qiwi alerts:

QIWI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities analysts expect that Qiwi will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sberbank CIB raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.