QANplatform (QARK) Price Tops $0.11

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, QANplatform has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $7,060.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00068214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00095232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.03 or 0.00686569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.06 or 0.07526605 BTC.

About QANplatform

QARK is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

Buying and Selling QANplatform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.