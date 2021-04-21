Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

