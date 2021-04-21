Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Increased by Analyst

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:MMP opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $101,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

