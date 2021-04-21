Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

