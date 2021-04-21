Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.13.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $174.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.63. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.12 and a 12 month high of $179.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

