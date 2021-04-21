Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,645,203 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.