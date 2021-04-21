Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Boosted by KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.