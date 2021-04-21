Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE SPR opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,399.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 59,936 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

